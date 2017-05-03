Thief steals gun, televisions, gaming systems near Stratford

TOWN OF CLEVELAND (WAOW)- A rural homeowner near Stratford returned from vacation last month and found someone stole a rare gun, televisions, gaming systems and a security camera.

"We were called to Ruth Drive in the Town of Cleveland where the homeowner had $3,000 worth of of stuff stolen," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Ruechel said.

The theft occurred sometime after the family left for vacation April 10 and when they returned 10 days later, he said.

Missing were a Smith & Wesson 500 pistol, a 47-inch Vizio TV, a Hisense 40-inch TV, an XBox 360 gaming system, a Guitar Hero Live w/Guitar game, a Mountain Climber backpack, two pair of Air Jordan tennis shoes and numerous other items.

If you have any information on this theft contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777. You can also submit tips online at www.marathoncountycrimestopers.org or download the P3 Tips app to your mobile device.