DRAMATIC VIDEO: Wausau Police officer dragged by fleeing driver

Dramatic bodycam and dashcam footage shows a Wausau Police officer being dragged for 15 yards after attempting to apprehend an intoxicated suspect.

The video shows officers trying to bring 62-year-old Bradley Latz out of his vehicle in the parking lot of the Cop Shoppe Pub on Washington Street in Wausau.

Police were called to the scene after Latz sustained a head injury.

Latz refused medical attention and tried leaving the scene in his vehicle.

An officer is heard ordering Latz outside of his car, fearing he was intoxicated and possibly suffered a concussion.

Officer Jason Pacey provided backup to the other officer by reaching into the vehicle to take away the keys from the ignition.

Bodycam footage then shows Latz pulling away from the scene with Officer Pacey holding on to the car.

Pacey suffered minor injuries from the incident.

Latz led officers on a roughly one-mile pursuit before being arrested after several PIT maneuvers were performed on his blue Chevy Impala.

Latz is charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor, including recklessly endangering safety.

If convicted, Latz faces more than 26 years behind bars.