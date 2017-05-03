Wednesday's Brewers-Cardinals game postponed due to rain

Wednesday's Brewers-Cardinals game has been postponed due to a large amount of rain in St. Louis. A make up date has yet to be decided.

In addition, the Cardinals announced that the first pitch for Thursday's series finale has been moved back from 12:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m, though there are some concerns that that game could be postponed as well.

Heavy rain has been falling in the Gateway City throughout the day, and there are flooding concerns in the area.

The Brewers and Cardinals are in the middle of their second series of the season. The two teams split the first two games of this series, with Milwaukee winning 7-5 in extra innings on Monday and St. Louis edging out a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

The Brewers move to Pittsburgh to begin a three-game series on Friday.