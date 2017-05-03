Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo to try qualifying for US Open - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo to try qualifying for US Open

Posted:
Tony Romo / Facebook / MGN Tony Romo / Facebook / MGN

ALEDO, Texas (AP) -- Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

And it's a long shot.

A month after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback retired, Romo is among nearly 9,500 players who signed up for the U.S. Open. He plays an 18-hole local qualifier Monday at Split Rail Links and Golf Club about 30 minutes west of Fort Worth.

If he advances, the next step is sectional qualifying on June 5 to get into the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

This isn't the first time Romo has tried to qualify. He made it out of local qualifying in 2010. In a 36-hole sectional qualifier where only two of the 35 players advanced, the Burlington, Wis. native opened with a 71 and withdrew in the afternoon after two weather delays.

Orville Moody in 1969 was the last player to go through local qualifying and win the U.S. Open.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.