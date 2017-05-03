BEWARE: Do not open unexpected invitations to Google Docs - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

BEWARE: Do not open unexpected invitations to Google Docs

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
(WAOW)

Confusion erupted on the internet Wednesday when emails came flooding in, sent via fake invitations to Google Docs.

Emails are being sent from an account with a series of H's as the email. Here at Newsline 9 we received many emails from community members and even schools that appeared to be legitimate invites to documents.

If you see invites to Google Docs you aren't expecting, do not open these, and delete them immediately.

There is no word from Google at this time about the severity of these emails.

