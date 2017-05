WAUSAU (WAOW) - A vehicle jumped a curb in downtown Wausau Wednesday, plowed into a concrete flower pot and continued almost another block before slamming into a map directory and a fence.

The male driver was not hurt in the crash that occurred about noon on Third Street, an eyewitness said.

Police said no other details were immediately available, including what caused the driver to lose control on the one-way street where speeds are usually very slow.