Crandon woman faces drug and animal cruelty trials

CRANDON (WAOW) - A judge Wednesday ordered trials for a 52-year-old Crandon woman on charges she helped smuggle some drugs into the Forest County Jail and on 156 counts of animal cruelty, according to online Forest County records.

Patricia Kirker is charged with five felonies in the March 8 incident that involved morphine and hydromophone from prescriptions of hers that she gave to a 22-year-old inmate to take into the jail when he returned from a work assignment, the criminal complaint said.

In a separate case, Kirker was charged with six felony counts of mistreatment of animals causing death and 150 misdemeanor counts of intentionally mistreating animals, failure to provide them food and failure to provide them water.

Those charges involve the seizure of nearly 40 wolf-dogs and some sickly horses from her property.

No date was immediately set for Kirker to enter pleas to the charges after a judge ruled prosecutors presented enough evidence at Wednesday's separate preliminary hearings.

A woman who helped coordinate the pill exchange with the inmate told investigators that Kirker told her the inmate could sell them for $115 per pill, the complaint said. The inmate said the pills were for his use.

The Forest County Sheriff's Department and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals removed wolf-dogs and horses from Kirker's property on County Road S in a probe into animal cruelty - three days after the drug charges were filed..

The animals were found living in deplorable conditions and many were kept on chains without a way to get food or water, ASPCA said. A wolf-dog hybrid is part dog and part wolf and can potentially be dangerous pets.



