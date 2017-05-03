Former SPASH basketball standout Anderson transfers to UW

Trevor Anderson is trading his green and white for cardinal and white.

The 2016 Mr. Basketball award-winner, who helped lead SPASH to two state championships during his high school career, is transferring from UW-Green Bay to the University of Wisconsin. He announced the new of his decision to become a Badgers on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Per NCAA transfer rules, Anderson will have to sit out the 2017-18 season, but he will be able to redshirt and begin the 2018-19 season as a sophomore.

After a disappointing and injury-shortened season at Green Bay, Anderson should have a window for playing time with the Badgers, who lost top guards Bronson Koenig (graduation), Zak Showalter (graduation), and Jordan Hill (graduate transfer) following their fourth-consecutive Sweet 16 run.

Sports Director Brandon Kinnard has a request out to Anderson for comment. Stay with Newsline 9 for the latest on this developing story.