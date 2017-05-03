Wisconsin Rapids students help break ground on new splash pad

Children in Wisconsin Rapids helped break ground on a new summer attraction. They joined city leaders in launching a new splash-pad.

The nearly $610,000 project is being built in part with gifts from the Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin.

Students from Mead Elementary Charter School helped design the splash pad. The mayor said the change is an effort to make the city more family friendly.

"Well they haven't stopped digging as you can tell. So, they are very excited about the fact that they can make this and make their mark for the community," Wisconsin Rapid Mayor Zach Vruwink said.

The new splash pad is set to open late July.