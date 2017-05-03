D.C. Everest soccer standout Sanchez signs to play at UW-Green Bay

The D.C. Everest girls soccer program has another player heading toward a Division I scholarship.

Defender Dorene Sanchez signed her National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play for UW-Green Bay. She is the fourth Evergreens girls soccer player in three years to sign with a Division I school.

Sanchez, the reigning Wisconsin Valley Player of the Year and a second-team All-State selection, recently decided against another very unique option. She signed late because she was considering registering for the National Guard.

"I've always thought about the military," she said. "My parents were both in the navy so I was going to sign with the National Guard and I was also considering UW-Milwaukee.

"But I really like Green Bay," she concluded.

Evergreens head coach Lucas Kollross said he has worked with Sanchez over the past month to help her make the decision.

"She was just kind of down on it and she was talking about maybe walking on at Milwaukee," he said. "I knew that she could play at the Division I level and I think Green Bay is a good fit because she can go in there and make an immediate impact."

Sanchez's teammate Kendra Wolfgram is also headed to UW-Green Bay next season.

"Hopefully they can help turn the program around in the near future," Kollross said.