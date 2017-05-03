House to vote Thursday on GOP bill to repeal and replace Obamacare

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The top House Democrat says House Republicans who vote for the GOP health care bill Thursday "are going to tattoo this moral monstrosity to their foreheads," and the American people will hold them accountable.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who helped shepherd the Affordable Care Act into law seven years ago, issued a statement Wednesday shortly after House GOP leaders announced plans to vote on their measure.

Pelosi said that if Republicans pass "Trumpcare" millions will lose health coverage. Budget analysts have estimated that 24 million could be uninsured by 2026, including 14 million by next year.

She said Republicans were pushing through a bill without a revised estimate from congressional budget analysts.

Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a backlash from voters over the bill.

7:25 p.m.

House Republicans will vote on a bill to repeal major portions of Democratic President Barack Obama's health care law.

That's the word Wednesday night from Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who told reporters "yes" when asked if they have sufficient votes. Leaders have spent days scrambling to round up the votes for their legislation.

If the bill passes, it would be a major win for President Donald Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan after GOP opposition forced them to abruptly pull the bill in March.

The latest iteration of the GOP bill would let states escape a current requirement that insurers charge healthy and seriously ill customers the same rates. That's a major problem for moderate Republicans, but the announcement of a vote signaled that leadership believes the measure will pass.