EXCLUSIVE: Anderson on decision to transfer: "I wanted to be a Badger from the get-go"

When former SPASH basketball standout Trevor Anderson transfers from UW-Green Bay to the University of Wisconsin, he'll be giving up a scholarship to do it.

Anderson is walking on with the Badgers. If he performs well he'll have a chance to earn a scholarship down the road, a la Zak Showalter.

It's something Anderson had the chance to do a year and a half ago. The 2016 Mr. Basketball award-winner was given a preferred walk-on offer with UW when he was still in high school, but those to turn it down in favor of Green Bay - which did offer him a scholarship.

"I think I was a little stubborn that first time around not accepting it," Anderson said in a phone interview with Sports Director Brandon Kinnard. "But as the year played out it just kind of made it clear in my mind that I wanted to try (playing at Wisconsin).

"Most people around the state know that I wanted to be a Badger from the get-go," he said.

Anderson averaged 9.8 points and 2.7 assists in 20 games during his freshman season at UWGB. A back injury suffered in January kept him out for the remainder of the year.

He will now have to sit out the entire 2017-18 year with the Badgers due to standard NCAA transfer rules. Anderson will likely redshirt, meaning he'll enter the 2018-19 season as an eligible sophomore.

Then, he'll have to compete for playing time with juniors D'Mitrik Trice and Brevin Pritzl, sophomores Brad Davison and Kobe King, and incoming freshman Tyler Herro - who has already committed to Wisconsin beginning in the 2018 season.

"I know it's going to be a challenge," Anderson said when asked about his prospects for playing time. "I know there's going to be a lot of talent. Obviously anyone who knows me knows that I don't really back down to much.

"I'm going to work my tail off," he said.

Anderson has not yet enrolled at UW but said that process should be completed shortly. He can practice with the team next season before becoming eligible to play in the fall of 2018.