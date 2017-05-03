Clark County support group grows from tragedy

A Clark County mom is turning her tragedy into hope for others. Suzi Breit lost her son to suicide in November, 2016.

"He was not happy, at the very end he was struggling, he was looking for something and he wasn't finding what he needed, we just didn't know it was that deep," said Breit.

She doesn't want any other parent or person to go through what she's endured the last few months.

With the help of friends, just a few months after her son Dylan's death, she opened up Dylan's Den in Neillsville.

"You'll never forget it, but you have to learn to live with it," said Breit. "But you want to make everyone else aware so it doesn't continue to happen."

Monday nights from 4 until 6 p.m. Dylan's Dens opens it's doors for anyone to come inside. They start by sitting in the circle, going around the group and talking about the high points and the low points of their days.

Afterward, there are games, or crafts and sometimes activities they do out in the community like handing out flowers to strangers.

"When I come here it makes me happy," said Reese Terry, a kid who goes to Dylan's Den. "I think it's like really fun."

The goal of Dylan's Den is to give anyone a place to go or a person to talk to, in hopes that they can keep others from committing suicide.

"Come here be you and we'll love you for you," said Breit.

Breit remembers her son Dylan as a loving, fun person who always wanted to help others.

"He cared about you, he truly cared about you," said Breit. "He always wanted to help everybody else, this is what he wanted us to do is to help everyone else."

While Breit hopes to help others, the group is also helping her.

"I'm very good around people, it's the alone time I have trouble with," said Breit.

Dylan's Den hopes to continue to grow, with more volunteers they also hope to extend their hours.