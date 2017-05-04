By the Numbers; Athlete of the Week: Ally Miklesh

The saying goes, 'numbers don't lie', but for our Athlete of the Week, they only tell half the story.

Ally's stats are well above average, her Batting Average through six Wisconsin Valley Conference games was teetering at a .842. The next closest contender is averaging a .526.

And her success comes from the dedication and work that she puts into her game. "Ally's been a workhorse since the time she's put on a SPASH softball uniform. Even, actually before that. She's a great player that works hard and when you work that hard, you like seeing things like this happen. Right now, she's an elite player in the state of Wisconsin and we're glad that she's our table setter," explained head coach Tom Drohner.

Ally's work ethic isn't just present during the season though, improvement is a year round goal for the junior, "In the winter, we have a facility which is super nice, our community loves the game of softball so we have these chances to use the facilities, but i do a lot of cage work. My dad and I, even on super cold days if the suns out we're going to be out in the field just working hard, working on little things to make myself better."

And softball for Ally really is a family affair, her father helps her develop her skills in the off-season, and she also plays the game with her younger sister, Megan, "She really brings a positive attitude to the team, she helps me out as much as I help her out. On the field, off the field, we're always together, out in the cages, on the field, we're always trying to make each other better."

Her passion and drive to play at a high level, which her father fosters, has already gotten Ally noticed by colleges, in fact, Ally has already verbally committed to play at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a dream of hers. "From a young age, I worked hard, I went to camps, I really wanted to go to Madison and to play for my home state and I'm really excited at the opportunity."

But with a season and a half still left of her high school career, Ally doesn't want this to be her prime. "My goal is to be the best that I can for my team, to achieve little personal goals like maybe going three for four in a game, but my ultimate goal is just helping my team get to State."

And its that kind of attitude that, along with her numbers, makes her an outstanding athlete. Coach Drohner saying of her attitude, " She's awesome. She's humble but has leadership skills, but the thing about her that makes her really good, is her drive and her passion, and on top of that she wants to win. That's my kind of kid right there. You get a whole bunch of Ally Miklesh's and you're winning a State Championship."

Ally and the rest of the Panthers are currently undefeated in WVC play, but know that the road to State won't be an easy one with strong contenders such as DC Everest and Marshfield in their conference. Nonetheless, Ally hopes to compete in her second State Championship game and help SPASH to a 10th title.