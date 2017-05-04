Speed and alcohol likely factors in fatal Lincoln Co. crash

One person is dead after a single car crash in Lincoln county, according to officials with the sheriff's office.

It happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. on Grundy Road north of County Road J in the Township of Birch.

The first Lincoln County deputy to arrive found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a power pole and several large trees.

The driver, a 21-year-old Manitowoc man, was found unresponsive in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A 21-year-old Gleason man, who was riding as a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill with non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

