Thursday is "Star Wars Day", which is celebrated each year on May 4th.

You probably won't make it through the day without hearing the greeting "May the 4th be with you!"

Even the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is getting in on the fun.

An official with the DOT told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV that most electronic freeway signs across the state feature a rotating message that includes the line, "trust the force but always buckle up."