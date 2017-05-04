Former Democracy Campaign chief anticipates run for governor

A man who leads a nonprofit organization which encourages citizens to challenge the political establishment says he expects to run for Wisconsin governor.

Mike McCabe is also known as a founding member of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign finance spending.

McCabe tells the State Journal he doesn't know if he would run as an independent, third party or major party candidate. He says he's gotten a letter signed by dozens of Wisconsinites urging him to consider a campaign. In an email to The Associated Press, McCabe says he's working on putting a team together and anticipates launching a campaign around Labor Day.

The 56-year-old McCabe is president of the nonprofit group Blue Jean Nation. He was director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign from 2000 to 2015.