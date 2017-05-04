Oneida Co. Sheriff's Office: Don't listen to social media advice, call 911

Spring weather may have just arrived in central Wisconsin, but sunshine brings hot cars. And with hot cars comes the question: What do you do when you see an animal or child in a hot car?

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office shared a post Thursday that has been circulating on social media. The department's take? Be careful what advice you follow on social media.

The original post says to take a photo of the animal in the car, a screen shot of the temperature on your phone and then to break the car window.

The following post can be found roaming Facebook: The Police are now saying if you see a dog locked in a car in hot weather, take a picture of the dog and the car. If someone is with you, get them to bring up the weather for your area on their phone so you can screen shot the temp, then break the car window. This way, you will not be charged with criminal damage and it gives the police photo evidence to take the dog owners to court. Don't let animals suffer!

But the sheriff's department said, property damage isn't the way to go, and knowing what to do can be hard in certain situations.

Hot car deaths in the U.S. tripled in 2016 according to the National Safety Council.

Last summer in New Hampshire, an officer broke a car window only to find a life-like doll instead of an infant, WMUR-TV reported.

In a dangerous situation, first contact local law enforcement and call 911 if you feel the animal or child is in danger, the sheriff's office said.

"Laws very greatly by state, county, and municipality, and Facebook will not be there to pay your bail if you misinterpret your local laws!" the post said.