Student wearing 'Star Wars' costume prompts evacuation at school near Green Bay

A student wearing a Star Wars mask and costume prompted an evacuation at Ashwaubenon High School Thursday morning.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says the school was evacuated for about an hour. Students have returned to class.

The student was wearing a Darth Vader costume for May the Fourth be with you, which is also known as Star Wars Day. Ashwaubneon Public Safety says a student was holding a bag.

Officials said it appeared the student was wearing a bulletproof vest. A parent saw this and called police.

The School District says they have a no-costume policy and they'll be emphasizing that to students.

Police did a sweep and found no active threat.

"There was no actual threat at the high school," says a tweet from Ashwaubenon Public Safety. "A student came to school wearing a Star Wars costume with a mask."

In addition to the evacuation of the high school, Parkview Middle School and the Community Center, where some students were taking an AP test, were placed on lock down. The lock down has been lifted.

The Ashwaubenon School District released this statement:

"This morning (5/4) we had a possible threat at Ashwaubenon High School.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety was called and we evacuated the High School.

Parkview Middle School and the Community Center, where some students were taking an AP test, were put into lockdown.

Public Safety did a sweep through the High School.

The situation has been resolved - there was no threat.

High School students are returning tho the High School, and Parkview and the Community Center are no longer in lockdown.

Thanks for your understanding as we maintaining our number one priority of keeping students safe."

A student came to school wearing a Star Wars character mask for "May the Fourth Be With You Day" — Ash Public Safety (@AshPublicSafety) May 4, 2017