Thursday marks "International Firefighters' Day"

Thursday is International Firefighters' Day.

It's observed every year on May 4, and recognizes the hard work firefighters put forth to protect the community.

It's also a day to remember the first responders who died saving lives.

For Battalion Chief John Lauer at the South Area Fire District, his calling to the role was simple.

"To give back to the community," he said. "That was actually an interview question that I had 'Why do you want to do this?' And it's simply just to give back to the community. There's nothing more gratifying that I think personally that I could do - than to help those in need."

The holiday is also meant to recognize all first responders, including police and EMS.