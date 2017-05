A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wood County man.

Glen Kleinschmidt, 87, was last seen Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. when he dropped off his brother on County Hwy V in rural Marshfield.

He has blue eyes and balding/short gray hair., according to the Marshfield Police Department. He was last seen wearing a green coat, Michael's Pipeline hat and green Dickies work pants.

He is driving a 2003 silver Buick LeSabre with Wisconsin plates: 269-BSC.

Anyone with info is asked to call Marshfield PD at 715-387-4394.