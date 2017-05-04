UPDATE: Marshfield man found safe

According to the Wood County Dispatch Center, Glen Kleinschmidt has been located and is being reunited with his family.

--------------------------------------------

According to the Marshfield Police Department, they had a positive sighting of Glen Kleinschmidt in Ladysmith, Thursday Morning.

Chief of Police, Rick Gramza says the physical and vehicle description matched Kleinschmidt.

The man apparantley asked for directions to Marshfield and left eastbound on Highway 8.

Stay with Newsline 9 for the latest developments on this story.

-------------------------------------

A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wood County man.

Glen Kleinschmidt, 87, was last seen Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. when he dropped off his brother on County Hwy V in rural Marshfield.

He has blue eyes and balding/short gray hair., according to the Marshfield Police Department. He was last seen wearing a green coat, Michael's Pipeline hat and green Dickies work pants.

He is driving a 2003 silver Buick LeSabre with Wisconsin plates: 269-BSC.

Anyone with info is asked to call Marshfield PD at 715-387-4394.