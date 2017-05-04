Inmate escapes from Madison-area prison - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Inmate escapes from Madison-area prison

An inmate at the Oregon Correctional Facility escaped from the Madison-area prison on Wednesday, an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

Justin Hodgkins, 32, was last seen wearing an "all color powder coating" button down shirt and blue jeans, the alert said.

He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

The DOJ said Hodgkins has ties to the Milwaukee/Waukesha area.

He is being held on a conviction of robbery, forgery, child abuse and recklessly endangering safety, court records show.

Oregon Correctional Facility is a minimum-security facility that can house up to 120 people, the Department of Corrections website says.

