Date set for Oneida ATV trails to open - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Date set for Oneida ATV trails to open

Posted:
By Jordan Betts, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

(WAOW) -- ATV trails in Cneida county are getting ready to open.

According to the county's forestry department, they will officially open at noon on May 12th.

These trails also incude the ones maintained by the Oneida county ATV association in the Town of Enterprise and little rice riders club.

They do want to warn riders they there are some wet spots, so use caution.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.