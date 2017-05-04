Date set for Oneida ATV trails to open

(WAOW) -- ATV trails in Cneida county are getting ready to open.
According to the county's forestry department, they will officially open at noon on May 12th.
These trails also incude the ones maintained by the Oneida county ATV association in the Town of Enterprise and little rice riders club.
They do want to warn riders they there are some wet spots, so use caution.
