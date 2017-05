WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Pretty Girl is a black long-haired cat available for adoption at the Marathon County Humane Society.

Shelter volunteers say her previous caretaker went into assisted living so now Pretty Girl must find a forever home.

Her fee is $100 plus tax.

The adoption fee covers her spay and vaccines.

For more information call 715-845-2810 or check out the available pets at HSMC at www.catsndogs.org