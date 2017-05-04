Merrill Fire Department hoping to provide in-home care

The Merrill Fire Department is hoping to begin a pilot program that would provide recently released emergency room patients with in-home care.

The program is called Community Care Paramedics.

“There's a void here in this rural area that we serve.” Merrill Fire Chief Dave Savone said. “What it does is shift the role from this emergency paramedic to a kind of preventative proactive type of thing.”

The department hopes to team up with Good Samaritan Health Center. The initial program would focus on 50 patients with congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pneumonia.

“We hope this is going to help patients in need and is going to be a stop gap between the day they walk out of the emergency department until they can get more definitive long term care at their homes,” he said. “It's going to make the citizens of the Merrill Fire response area healthier.”

Savone said the program has been in the works since 2014 and now it needs funding. The department is working to get private grants. Savone said it would cost $10,000 and go directly to the hospital.

“The fire department would be paid to see those patients,” he said.

Good Samaritan Health Center did not want to comment on the plan Thursday. Savone hopes to see the program begin by the end of the summer.