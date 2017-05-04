Local politicians, citizens react to health care vote - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Local politicians, citizens react to health care vote

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

While members of the House advanced the new health care bill on Capitol Hill, protesters gathered outside Rep. Sean Duffy's Wausau office to voice their opposition to the legislation.

"It creates high risk pools for people, and that's got a cap, so once you spend too much, then you're done," said Joel Lewis, who organized the demonstration. "That's why I'm concerned, because prices are going to go up for those with preexisting conditions."

The measure didn't garner enough support to pass the first time around, but an amendment was added to include $8 billion to cover those with preexisting conditions.

Lewis wasn't convinced. Neither was Rep. Ron Kind (D-3). 

"It will allow critical protections for people with preexisting conditions to be taken away," said Kind. "Which leads to skyrocketing premiums for older Wisconsinites."

But Duffy's perspective is a stark difference.

"Going to add billions of dollars into that system," said Duffy. "To help states like Wisconsin get even more coverage and even more support to people with preexisting conditions."

The bill will now head to the Senate.

Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin said she will not support the legislation. 

