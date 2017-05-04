Appeal board upholds Mattoon school district decision

A school district boundary appeal board decided Thursday to uphold the Antigo School Board's decision to not allow the creation of a Mattoon school district.

The Antigo School Board voted against the creation in January.

Community members wanted to reopen Mattoon Elementary School after it was closed in the fall. Supporters said it would give children a more personalized education and cut down on bus times.

The Antigo School Board argued there were too many unanswered questions to approve a new district.

An appeal board met with both sides in April. It announced its decision Thursday evening.

The board voted 6 to 1 that the decision was made correctly by the Antigo School Board.