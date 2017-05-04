Packers bring youth football camp to Ringle

As the weather warms up, children are starting to hit the fields and playgrounds around Wisconsin to soak up the sunshine. But now more than ever, they're also opting for the indoors, occupying their free time with video games and television and a more sedentary lifestyle. The Green Bay Packers, however, are hoping to change that and battle childhood obesity by setting up youth football outreach camps as a part of the NFL's Play 60 campaign.

NFL Play 60 is a national youth health and fitness campaign that was started in 2007 to increase the wellness of young fans by encouraging them to be active for at last 60 minutes a day.

The Packers promote the campaign by hosting in-school camps for second through fifth graders in the spring and fall in Wisconsin. On Thursday, the organization visited Riverside Elementary School in Ringle.

Ryan Frencl, the Packers Youth Football Coordinator says of the campaign, "With childhood obesity rising, we want to get kids outside and playing and running around. When summer hits, right around the corner, we don't want them sitting inside watching TV, looking at their phones, looking at their computers, that sort of thing. We want them to have fun with their friends whether that's playing football or any other physical healthy sport or activity."

Former Packers Running Back, Tony Fisher is also there promoting and encouraging participation at the outreach camps. Now working for the Packers Organization as their Player/Alumni Coordinator, Fisher says of participating, "For me it ranks up there because for me as a former player, I like to get out here and have fun with the kids in an active way. I like to see the smiles on their faces and the impact that the Packers and our Outreach Department has on the communities and schools, and we know that this is truly helping them."

But Fisher wasn't the only football player in the presence of the Riverside students, several DC Everest high school football players were also there, facilitating the various drill stations that were set up out in the field.

"These guys are role models. I know when we pulled up the kids were yelling 'go Everest'. They were very into it and these kids look up to these football players and having them out here running the drills makes it that much more interesting to them."

One high school player, Duncan King, said of volunteering for the event, "A lot of kids right now just sit and play video games and sit inside. Its a nice spring day, its warm and sunny and to just get them out and active and playing around throwing the football, its always a good time."

And even though the day was centered around football, primarily looked at as a male's sport, just as many girls dodged barriers, sped through ladders, weaved around cones, and leaped through the air on a touchdown pass. "I think its awesome, I think both boys and girls should play football,whether it be in same leagues or different leagues. Football is just fun and I think its a sport everybody should play," commented King.

And everyone was playing and having a great time, all while opting to be outside and improving their overall health and wellness. Mission accomplished.