Thursday Sports Report: West baseball sweeps Everest to gain con - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: West baseball sweeps Everest to gain control of WVC

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Baseball

Amherst 7, Weyauwega-Fremont 3
Auburndale 7, Stratford 1
Colby 6, Owen-Withee 5
Greenwood 6, Neillsville 5
Marshfield 5, Merrill 0
Medford 1, Rhinelander 0
Pacelli 9, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 0
Phillips 3, Athens 0
Pittsville 4, Northland Lutheran 4
SPASH 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4
Tigerton 13, Bowler 0
Wausau West 6, D.C. Everest 1
Wausau West 14, D.C. Everest 0
Westfield 7, Nekoosa 5

Softball

Antigo 11, Lakeland 3
Antigo 11, Lakeland 1
Assumption 11, Newman 2
Loyal 12, Columbus Catholic 2
Loyal 13, Columbus Catholic 2
Mosinee 20, Northland Pines 0
Pacelli 10, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 0
Rhinelander 5, Medford 2
Rosholt 17, Gresham 4
Spencer 14, Gilman 1
Stratford 10, Auburndale 2
Tomahawk 3, Marathon 1
Tri-County 12, Port Edwards 2
Wausau West 4, Merrill 1

Girls Soccer

D.C. Everest 6, Merrill 0
Lakeland 3, Newman 0
Wisconsin Rapids 2, Wausau East 0

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.