Aguilar's 1st HR, in 100th AB, lifts Brewers over Cards 5-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Jesus Aguilar's first major league home run broke a seventh-inning tie, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the banged-up St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Thursday night.

Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty left the game after the second inning with a strained right hamstring and center fielder Dexter Fowler came out following the third with a strained right shoulder. Randal Grichuk moved from left to center and Aledmys Diaz shifted from shortstop to left in the first outfield appearance of his professional career.

Piscotty pulled up with a strained right hamstring after crossing first base on his grounder to third base that ended the second. Fowler was hurt in an unsuccessful attempt for a diving catch on Hernan Perez's third-inning drive.