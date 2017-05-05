Aguilar's 1st HR, in 100th AB, lifts Brewers over Cards 5-4 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Aguilar's 1st HR, in 100th AB, lifts Brewers over Cards 5-4

Posted:

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Jesus Aguilar's first major league home run broke a seventh-inning tie, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the banged-up St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Thursday night.

Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty left the game after the second inning with a strained right hamstring and center fielder Dexter Fowler came out following the third with a strained right shoulder. Randal Grichuk moved from left to center and Aledmys Diaz shifted from shortstop to left in the first outfield appearance of his professional career.

Piscotty pulled up with a strained right hamstring after crossing first base on his grounder to third base that ended the second. Fowler was hurt in an unsuccessful attempt for a diving catch on Hernan Perez's third-inning drive.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.