A child was hit by a car Thursday evening in a Marathon County driveway, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities responded to the home in the Town of Reid at about 7:15 p.m. where they found the 2-year-old.

Sheriff's officials said the child was conscious when they arrived.

The child was taken to the hospital.

Hospital staff told officials at about 10 p.m. the child was in stable condition.

No other details have been released.