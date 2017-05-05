Racine boy, 5, accidentally sets home on fire, family escapes with seconds to spare

RACINE, Wis. — A 5-year-old boy playing with a lighter accidentally set his home on fire and left a family of six homeless.

Flames ripped through the Racine duplex Wednesday afternoon at 1312 Michigan Boulevard.

Four young children and their grandparents escaped the smoke and flames.

The children's mother, Alicia Sykes, got a frantic call as she started her afternoon shift at work that her son had set the house on fire.

"He said he set his coat on fire and then it got on my bed," Sykes said.

The single mother said she was rushing off to work and left her cigarette lighter behind. She said 5-year-old Damontrae picked it up later while his grandmother was making dinner.

"Nobody is perfect. Children are curious, they want to know 'If my mommy does this then why can't I do it,'" Sykes said.

Sykes' mother and stepfather grabbed all four children in the home, including the youngest who is just 2 months old and got out with just seconds to spare.

"I was trying to get my grand-kids out. It was moving up to the wall," said Alicia Miles, the children's grandmother.

For a family who lost everything, spending precious time with loved ones is more special now than ever.

The family said the 5-year-old rushed into the kitchen to ask for a cup of water. He was trying to put the fire out himself.

The Red Cross is assisting, but there is a GoFund Me account set up to help the children.