Wake Up Band Battle: Mosinee brings out kazoos - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wake Up Band Battle: Mosinee brings out kazoos

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect
Week two of Wake Up's Band Battle showcased a famous musical score.
The Mosinee High School Marching Band broke out their wind instruments and drums to do a dazzling rendition of the theme from Pirates of the Caribbean. Then, the band surprised everyone by breaking out recorders and kazoos to do a unique version of their traditional fight song.
 
The full schedule for the contest is as follows:
  • April 28th: Merrill High School
  • May 5th: Mosinee High School
  • May 12th: Wisconsin Rapids High School
  • May 19th: Wausau East High School

The winner will be determined by a two part score. 

An online popular vote will decide 50 percent of the score. Voting runs May 22-25. Participants can vote once each day on waow.com.

The other half of the score will be decided by a professional judging panel. The panel is made up of a variety of professionals working in the music industry.

  • Dave Kallaway, WIFC
  • Chad Premeau, UW-Marathon County Band Director
  • Brad Emanuel, musician

All three judges will join Wake Up Wisconsin in studio May 26th. That's when a winner will be announced!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.