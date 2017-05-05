Wake Up Band Battle: Mosinee brings out kazoos

Week two of Wake Up's Band Battle showcased a famous musical score.
The Mosinee High School Marching Band broke out their wind instruments and drums to do a dazzling rendition of the theme from Pirates of the Caribbean. Then, the band surprised everyone by breaking out recorders and kazoos to do a unique version of their traditional fight song.
The full schedule for the contest is as follows:
- April 28th: Merrill High School
- May 5th: Mosinee High School
- May 12th: Wisconsin Rapids High School
- May 19th: Wausau East High School
The winner will be determined by a two part score.
An online popular vote will decide 50 percent of the score. Voting runs May 22-25. Participants can vote once each day on waow.com.
The other half of the score will be decided by a professional judging panel. The panel is made up of a variety of professionals working in the music industry.
- Dave Kallaway, WIFC
- Chad Premeau, UW-Marathon County Band Director
- Brad Emanuel, musician
All three judges will join Wake Up Wisconsin in studio May 26th. That's when a winner will be announced!