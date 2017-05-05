Report: Jay Cutler will join FOX broadcast as an analyst

Reports circulated early Friday saying former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler will join the FOX broadcast team.

FoxSports.com writer Peter Schrager took to Twitter saying Cutler was officially hired by NFL on FOX for the 2017-2018 season.

Cutler will be joining Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis in the broadcast booth, Schrager said.

ESPN reports that Cutler flew to Los Angeles and auditioned on April 27.

NEWS. It's official. Jay Cutler has been hired by @nflonfox . Will join Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis in the booth this season. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 5, 2017

Pete Rose. A-Rod. Jay Cutler. I dare you to name a sports host/announcer with a more eclectic group of partners than FOX's @kevinburkhardt ! — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 5, 2017

Cutler was released from the Bears back in March after what some may call a rocky eight years. Even still, Cutler holds records with the Bears as the team’s all-time passing leader.