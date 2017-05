While signs are posted on the Rothschild Gander Mountain location saying "store closing," but the CEO of Camping World tells Newsline 9 the store will remain open.

The Rothschild store put up signs this week saying "everything must go," but Friday morning, Marcus Lemonis said, "This store will remain."

Gander Mountain, the outdoor good store, filed for bankruptcy in March. The company plans to shut down 32 stores in 11 states over the next several weeks.