Clark Co. man dies after farming machinery incident

A Clark County man was killed in a farming incident, according to the sheriff’s department.

Officials were called to a farm in Green Grove around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a valve blew off a liquid manure pump and struck Jason Lindner, 24, of Greenwood in the face, the department said.

Lindner was found with critical injuries and wasn't able to be revived, the sheriff's office said.

The incident is still under investigation. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.