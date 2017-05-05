1 injured in Clark Co. semi vs car crash

One man was transported to the hospital after a semi and car collided on State Highway 29 in Clark County, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials were called to the scene near River Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. where a car, driven by Robert Thorson, 63, of Chippewa Falls, was in the westbound lane, blocking traffic, the sheriff's office said.

The semi, driven by 41-year-old Jason Shoemaker of Minnesota, was in the median, officials said.

The collision happened when the semi tried to pass the car, according to the sheriff's office.

Thorson was removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said. Shoemaker wasn't hurt.

Speed and alcohol were not factors. No citations were issued.