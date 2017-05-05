Fishermen getting ready for opening weekend

With sunny skies ahead, it should be perfect for the opening weekend of the inland fishing season.

One local bait shop owner said his shop has been busy non-stop this week as anglers, going after everything from musky to small mouth bass, stock up with supplies.

"Opening weekend for fishing is kind of like the fourth of July and the Daytona 500 all rolled into one," owner of Riverside Canoe Rental & Bait Shop, Keith Syring said. "There are people that are just itching to get up north."

It's traditionally a busy time of the year Syring said, and workers at the bait shop are looking forward to it.

The Department of Natural Resources said anglers should check the rules before heading out and be sure to get your license.