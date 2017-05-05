Fishermen getting ready for opening weekend - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fishermen getting ready for opening weekend

Posted:
By Jordan Betts, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

With sunny skies ahead, it should be perfect for the opening weekend of the inland fishing season. 

One local bait shop owner said his shop has been busy non-stop this week as anglers, going after everything from musky to small mouth bass, stock up with supplies.

"Opening weekend for fishing is kind of like the fourth of July and the Daytona 500 all rolled into one," owner of Riverside Canoe Rental & Bait Shop, Keith Syring said. "There are people that are just itching to get up north."

It's traditionally a busy time of the year Syring said, and workers at the bait shop are looking forward to it.

The Department of Natural Resources said anglers should check the rules before heading out and be sure to get your license.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.