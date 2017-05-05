UPDATE: Packers LB Biegel injured in first practice

Packers linebacker Vince Biegel left Friday's rookie minicamp practice with a hand injury.

Biegel said he jammed his left hand while coming off the line of scrimmage and hitting a tight end. He left midway through the practice and did not return. He could not say whether or not he will practice on Saturday.

Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy said Biegel was one of a number of "minor" injuries suffered during the first rookie practice. He said he is not concerned about any of the players who were injured.

Initially it appeared as though Biegel had injured his leg. The former Badger and Wisconsin Rapids native appeared to hurt his shin during a tackling drill when a tackling sled slid out from under him. Biegel continued to run and appeared to scrape his leg on the back side of the sled. He then his leg taped up by a trainer and then tried to continue before leaving .

Biegel was selected in by the Packers with the first pick of the fourth round (No. 108 overall) last weekend.