Beaver Dam schools closed due to threat

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) -- School district officials in Beaver Dam closed all schools Friday because a specific threat emailed to an assistant principal.

At a news conference Friday, police and district officials said the threat to harm staff and students with guns and explosives was specific to the fifth period Friday, which is lunchtime.

Police questioned two high school students, but did not arrest them. Authorities say they want to talk to a third juvenile who they believe is involved, but is out of state.

There are about 3,400 students at 10 schools in the Beaver Dam Unified School District.