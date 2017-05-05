Biegel, Packers rookies get settled in at rookie mini-camp

If being drafted wasn't official enough, the Packers rookies can now "officially" call themselves professionals.

Head coach Mike McCarthy called Friday, which was highlighted by the opening practice of rookie mini-camp, their "first day of work." The team had practice in the late-morning with meetings sprinkled in throughout the day.

"We just go through all the little things," McCarthy said. "Where they're going to live, how they get to work. How does your day start? At the end of the day, it's a new experience, so you have to eliminate the anxiety and get them comfortable and get them into a routine."

McCarthy said the players were shown a video on the history of the Packers franchise when they arrived on Thursday. The head coach sarcastically joked that he "gets emotional talking about it," but players did say that the video was inspiring to them.

"You look at it and you see the tradition," second round pick Josh Jones, a safety, said. "You want to be next, you know? I expect to be next."

"It was a surreal moment to come in and check out the locker room," Wisconsin Rapids native Vince Biegel echoed. "It was a really cool experience."

Biegel, who played for the Badgers before being selected by his hometown team in the first round of the draft, had an early exit on Friday when he left practice with a left hand injury.

Both he and head coach Mike McCarthy called it "minor" and said they had no long term concerns. Biegel had an x-ray taken but did not know the results at the time of his interview.

Even still, the lifelong Packers fan said this week has been a "dream come true." He drove in from Wisconsin Rapids and was the first player to arrive. McCarthy also said that Biegel has been in the front row in all of the Packers meetings.

"I think it started yesterday when my locker was right next to Clay Matthews and Nick Perry as well," Biegel said. "So many greats in this locker room. I'm excited to learn from greats like Clay and also on the offensive side of the ball like Rodgers. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity here."

The Packers finish rookie orientation on Saturday. They resume offseason practice with OTAs (organized team activities) on May 22.