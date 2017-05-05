Body of missing man believed to be found in Schofield

A body found in Schofield is believed to be 28-year-old Michael Bujanowski, according to the Wausau Police Department.

Bujanowski was reported missing on January 24. On Thursday, the Everest Metro Police Department located a body in water behind a home on the 700 block of Country Club Road in Schofield.

The Wausau Police Department was contacted around 8:15 p.m. The agencies, assisted by the Schofield Fire Department and the Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office, observed similarities between the body and what Bujanowski was last known to be wearing.

A forensic autopsy was completed on the body on Friday, suggesting the identity of the body to be Bujanowski. Dental records will also be analyzed by a forensic odontologist.

A confirmation of the identity of the body is expected in the coming days and will be announced by the Wausau Police Department.

Bujanowski was last seen leaving North Central Health Care in Wausau.