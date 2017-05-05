Mental health experts worried over health care bill

Mental health experts are speaking out after the health care bill passed the House Thursday.

The bill would leave certain decisions up to each state, allowing them to possibly opt out of mental health coverage. Lee Shipway, a mental health therapist in Wausau, fears the worst with the bill.

"That would be devastating to a lot of people," said Shipway. "I'm even concerned that suicides would be increasing in a result of that."

Shipway said mental health is a big issue, something she continually sees growing.

"This would really be like taking mental health care and coverage for that back to the 1960's," said Shipway. "That could have a really huge negative impact on our community and our nation at large."

Governor Scott Walker talked about the health care bill Friday afternoon, but didn't directly answer about mental health.

"There's a lot of what-ifs," said Walker. "The plan past the House is going to be dramatically different than the Senate, we're going to see what the bottom line is."

While the bill still needs to go through the Senate, where a lot could change, Shipway is worried for what could happen.

"There's a lot of children we see these days who are suffering from anxiety, depression, kids who have been physically abused, kids who have witnessed domestic violence," said Shipway. "If parents aren't allowed to have their insurance company pay for that I think we're going to see some very severe consequences."

Senate leadership has said it won't take up the bill until it receives a cost analysis.