Police: Foul-play suspected in case of missing Plover woman

The Plover Police Department is suspecting foul-play in the disappearance of 44-year-old Krista Sypher.

Sypher was last seen in her Plover home on March 13, but it wasn't until March 20 that her husband reported her missing.

“It's a priority investigation for us,” Plover Police Captain Gary Widder said. “We have developed new information in this case.”

Authorities believe someone close to Sypher is responsible for her disappearance.

“Her missing isn't at the hands of a stranger,” he said. “We're focusing in on certain people within her life and we're investigating from the standpoint of foul-play.”

The department fears the worst.

“We're investigating this from a standpoint that we're not going to find her alive,” he said.

Sypher's long-time friends are not giving up hope.

“She would be searching for us so we are going to continue to search for her,” Amber Haferman. “We will never give up until we find her and bring her home,” added Angie Zoromski.

Widder said he hopes there will eventually be criminal charges filed in the case.

A private, non-profit group out of Wisconsin Rapids plans on conducting its own search for Sypher but is not saying when or where.