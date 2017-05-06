Home burns down where Illinois toddler was found dead under couch

Authorities say the house where a toddler was found dead has burned to the ground one day after her funeral.

East Joliet Fire Chief Robert Scholtes says fire crews were called about 3 a.m. Saturday to the Joliet Township home where 16-month-old Semaj Crosby was found dead under a couch April 26.

Firefighters found flames and smoke in a back bedroom and let the structure burn because it had become a public nuisance. The home had been deemed uninhabitable.

A funeral for the girl was held Friday, Her disappearance had sparking a massive hunt involving volunteers, law enforcement officers and bloodhounds. The Will County Sheriff's Department said Thursday her death remains "an ongoing criminal investigation."

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

