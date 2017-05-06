US' most advanced warplanes roar over Wisconsin in exercise - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

US' most advanced warplanes roar over Wisconsin in exercise

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The United States' most advanced warplanes are roaring through the skies of Wisconsin as part of air combat exercises that spotlight the state's case for a big investment of Pentagon dollars in Madison.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Air Force began honing aerial warfare tactics Monday over a 12,000-square-mile (31,080-sq. kilometer) swath 90 miles (144 kilometers) northwest of Madison to test high-tech sensory capabilities of a new generation of jet fighters. During the 12 days of the Air National Guard's Northern Lightning training exercise, places such as Marshfield and Black River Falls will stand in as simulated enemy installations.

The exercise also serves to showcase features Wisconsin leaders are counting on to persuade the Air Force to station a squadron of its newest fighter jets at Truax Field.

