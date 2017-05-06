Friday Sports Report - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report

Posted:
By April Boblin, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Friday, May 5th Sports Report:

Baseball:

Antigo 8, Wausau East 1

Athens 16, Abbotsford 3

Eau Claire Memorial 7, Wisconsin Rapids 4

Iola-Scandinavia 2, Weyauwega-Fremont 1

La Crosse Central 8, SPASH 4 - Game 1

SPASH 9, La Crosse Central 2 - Game 2

Loyal 5, Colby 2

Medford 12, Northland Pines 2

Tigerton 12,  Menomonie 1

Softball:

Amherst 11, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1

Lakeland Union 11, Rib Lake 1

Marathon 12, Northland Lutheran 7

Newman Catholic 15, Pittsville 4

Tomahawk 9, Mosinee 2

Tri-County 11, Gresham 3

Soccer:

Eau Claire Memorial 3, DC Everest 0

