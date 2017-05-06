Friday Sports Report

Friday, May 5th Sports Report:
Baseball:
Antigo 8, Wausau East 1
Athens 16, Abbotsford 3
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Wisconsin Rapids 4
Iola-Scandinavia 2, Weyauwega-Fremont 1
La Crosse Central 8, SPASH 4 - Game 1
SPASH 9, La Crosse Central 2 - Game 2
Loyal 5, Colby 2
Medford 12, Northland Pines 2
Tigerton 12, Menomonie 1
Softball:
Amherst 11, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1
Lakeland Union 11, Rib Lake 1
Marathon 12, Northland Lutheran 7
Newman Catholic 15, Pittsville 4
Tomahawk 9, Mosinee 2
Tri-County 11, Gresham 3
Soccer:
Eau Claire Memorial 3, DC Everest 0