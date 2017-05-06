Recap of Mosinee man's first day at Epic 5 triathlon challenge

Day one of Chad Esker's grueling triathlon challenge didn't just bring high pressure - but high temperatures.

"Mile 35, it's hot here though, man it's hot," he said in a video shared with Newsline 9. "It's 91 degrees, with 95 percent humidity," you can hear one of his crew members say in the background.

The first day of the Epic 5 challenge took place on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. The competition consists of five iron-distance triathlons on five islands in five days.

His crew members said he's on the slow-and-steady plan, and it seems to be working so far. When others began to burn out, Esker remained consistent.

The day began with the swim, where swells were higher than usual, making for a more grueling task than expected.

The bike ride nearly circled the island, and featured some of the most difficult elevations of the entire race.

We will have an update on day two of Esker's race Sunday evening on Newsline 9.