Indiana lawmakers bail out Pence with millions for bicentennial - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Indiana lawmakers bail out Pence with millions for bicentennial projects

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -

Indiana lawmakers are bailing out the state's former governor, Vice President Mike Pence, after the Republican's efforts to pay for now-completed projects celebrating the state's bicentennial foundered.

A provision tucked into Indiana's next two-year budget sets aside $5.5 million to pay for an elaborate plaza built outside the Statehouse in Indianapolis and upgrades to the state library to mark last year's state bicentennial.

Lawmakers were skeptical when Pence first pitched the plan in 2015. The former governor won them over with a proposal to lease out the state's cell towers, which could provide the money.

But Pence struggled to make the plan work. His successor Gov. Eric Holcomb pulled the plug on it this year.

Democratic state Rep. Gregory Porter says Pence was counting on "magic money that didn't appear."
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.